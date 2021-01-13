Andhra Pradesh's executive capital to move to Visakhapatnam in next five months: Sajjala  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor to Government of AP (Public Affairs), has said the State executive capital is likely to be shifted to Visakhapatnam in 4-5 months.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said the shifting of the capital to Vizag got delayed due to court cases though all the necessary laws in this regard were passed in the State Assembly. “We are confident that the cases will be resolved soon and the capital will be shifted to Vizag this year,” he said.

When asked if the three-capital issue will be resolved by Ugadi, Sajjala stated that making Vizag executive capital of the State is part of administrative decentralisation and the process has commenced. “A month before or after Ugadi, shifting of the capital to Vizag is certain. The government is determined to ensure that the State gets benefited from the decentralisation in the next three years. Efforts are on to get all the court cases pertaining to the three-capital issue resolved at the earliest. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to developing the State on all fronts by 2024,” he asserted.

On the decision to locate the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office in Vizag, Sajjala said it is logical to have it in the executive capital and there is no rule that the river boards should be located on the banks of the respective rivers. “As the government will function from Vizag, a request has been made to locate the KRMB office in the Port City,” he said.

The YSRC leader maintained that TDP and other opposition parties are not able to digest the increasing popularity of Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The launch of Pedalandariki Illu has further enhanced the popularity of the YSRC government as house sites will be provided to 31.5 lakh poor families in the State under the scheme. “To divert the public attention from welfare schemes and development programmes of the YSRC government, attacks on temples are planned. A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to unravel the truth behind the temple vandalism,” he said.

Sajjala asserted that the government is committed to protecting communal harmony and for it every religion and community is equal. “Welfare of people is the only religion it knows,” he said. On the issue of panchayat elections, the government advisor sought to know why SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar failed to conduct the polls during the previous TDP regime. “Panchayat elections were to be held in 2018 and MPTC and ZPTC polls in 2019,” he said.

