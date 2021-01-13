Andhra Pradesh's Kondaveedu fort sees rise in footfall

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Due to Sankranti festive season, tourist footfall has increased at the Kondaveedu fort built by Reddy kings during the 13th and 14th centuries.

Located in Edlapadu mandal, around 27 km from Guntur, the historic fort, an everlasting symbol of the glory of Reddy kings, is built on a hill, enclosed by a system of defensive banks and ditches. The fort contains 23 towers, three temples and a mosque.

Speaking to TNIE, Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee (KFDC) convenor Siva Reddy said the government has recently sanctioned Rs 11.8 crore for the development of the fort into a tourist spot. From the usual 20 to 30 tourists, who used to visit only on holidays, around 1,500 to 2,000 people have been visiting the fort of late, he said. People, along with their families, are visiting the fort, the museum and the flower gardens. With the increase in footfall, locals have put up stalls and food courts.

The forest area in the Kondaveedu region is a rich source of many medicinal plants. Recently, Ayush Commissioner Usha Kumari visited the place along with 35 team members. In her visit, she observed 56 varieties of rare plants. Usha Kumari said the peaceful atmosphere will contribute to the development of medical tourism in Kondaveedu. With the increased footfall, the forest department is leaving no stone unturned to preserve biodiversity and also to prevent illegal activities in the fort area. A check-post has been set up on the ghat road and CCTV cameras have been installed.