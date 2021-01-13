APSRTC to run 350 special buses after Sankranti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna region of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to operate 350 special buses from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) to ensure hassle-free journey for the passengers in their return journey after Sankranti festival from January 17.

APSRTC Krishna regional manager G Nagendra Prasad on Tuesday said that usually after Sankranti, passengers head towards their workplaces in Hyderabad from Krishna and twin Godavari districts.

In all, the region has decided to operate 1,000 special buses from Vijayawada to various destinations. However, due to the pandemic several of them are working from home and the demand for buses from Hyderabad to Vijayawada is nominal. But after Sankranti, most of the companies are planning to resume their operations.

“Keeping this in view, we have planned to operate as many as 200 buses to Hyderabad from the Pandit Nehru Bus Station, 20 buses to Bengaluru and 40 each to Chennai and Visakhapatnam respectively.” “Based on the passenger rush, more number of special services will be operated from Vijayawada to other parts of the State. An information centre was set up on the PNBS premises to guide the passengers. Besides, temporary sanitiser kiosks and masks were also made available on the bus station premises and instructions were given to the staff to ensure physical distancing among the passengers,” he informed.

Passengers can book their tickets in advance from all APSRTC authorised agents and the fare could be paid through POS machines available with the agents. Tickets can be booked online at www.apsrtconline.in, Nagendra Prasad added.