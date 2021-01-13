Cops destroy cockfight rings in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip against illegal activities in the district ahead of the three-day Sankranti festival to be celebrated from January 13 to 15, police conducted cordon and search operations at two villages in Pedana mandal on Tuesday and seized 6,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash and 200 litres of illicitly distilled liquor.

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Additional SP Vakul Jindal said that the accused hid the stocks in agriculture fields, attics and animal sheds to avoid police inspection. He warned of filing criminal cases against youngsters indulging in anti-social activities.

As part of a precautionary measure, police filed bind over cases against 42 habitual offenders involved in 21 cases under Section 107 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) under Nandigama rural police station limits. Officials said that they also destroyed several cockfight rings that were being prepared ahead of Sankranti at Pendyala village in Kanchikacherla mandal.