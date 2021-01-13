STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Day after dismissing JD, Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner surrenders secretary 

However, the action against the senior IAS officer posted as secretary to the SEC was not explained publicly while surrendering her to the State government. 

Published: 13th January 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after dismissing Joint Director JV Saiprasad on disciplinary grounds, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar surrendered SEC secretary Vani Mohan to the government, stating that her services are not required to the Commission.

He wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das to this effect on Tuesday and issued relieving orders to the senior officer. However, when the State Election Commission was contacted, officials refused to confirm or deny the news.  

On Monday, the SEC, in its proceedings against Joint Director JV Sai Prasad, said the disciplinary action was for taking unauthorised leave and trying to influence co-workers to take leave, so as to disrupt the functioning of the State election commission. 

However, the action against the senior IAS officer posted as secretary to the SEC was not explained publicly while surrendering her to the State government. 

It may be recalled that when Ramesh Kumar self-reinstated as the SEC following a High Court order, even before he was officially reinstated, he had asked the then standing counsel Prabhakar to resign immediately so that he could make a new appointment. 

Ramesh Kumar’s latest decisions have raised several eyebrows. Criticising his action, advisor to the government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy described them as “arbitrary and dictatorial”. He said Ramesh Kumar was acting more like a “faction leader than a responsible official”.

Ramesh acting like a faction leader: Sajjala 

Advisor to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has described the actions of the SEC as “arbitrary and dictatorial”. He said Ramesh Kumar was acting more like a “faction leader than a responsible official”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEC Andhra Pradesh government
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp