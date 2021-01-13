Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatreya prays at Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Himachal Pradesh Governor and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bandaru Dattatreya prayed at Kanaka Durga temple on Tuesday morning. Dattatreya, who was visiting the city, was welcomed by Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and temple executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu with all temple honours.

Priests performed special rituals and invoked the blessings of the goddess for him, his family and for the prosperity of both the Telugu states. After the darshan, temple officials presented a portrait of the deity and laddu prasadam to him. The governor also met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP Gautam Sawang during his visit.