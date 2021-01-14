Bhogi a big draw at Srisailam temple

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam organised Bhogi festival in a traditional manner in the early hours of Wednesday. In keeping with the tradition, several families celebrated ‘Bhogi pallu’ pouring berries on the heads of children blessing them. The temple witnessed a steady stream of devotees right from the morning.

As part of the seven-day Sankranti Brahmotsavams, the temple priests performed special pujas such as Pratahkala puja and Maha Mangala Harati. Addressing the media, temple executive officer KS Rama Rao said the presiding deities were taken in a procession on Ravana Vahanam on Wednesday evening as part of the mega fete. He stated that elaborate arrangements for the grand conduct of Brahmotsava Kalyanam have been made.