Fervour, piety mark Goda Kalyanam

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As part of the concluding session of Dhanur Masa festivities, Goda Kalyanam was performed in a grand manner at the Annamacharya Kala Mandiram here on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned that during the holy Dhanur Masam, TTD’s Divya Prabandham project had organised the Thiruppavai Pravachanam by eminent pundits at 141 locations across the country.

Amidst Vedic hymns by Veda Parayanamdars and Goshti by artists of the Annamacharya project, Goda Kalyanam was performed in a grand manner. Earlier, the processional idols of Goddess Andal and Ranganatha Swamy were brought to Annamacharya Kala Mandiram in a procession.

Meanwhile, the Thiruppavai Pravachanam by Chakravarti Ranganathan which began at Annamacharya Kala Mandiram on December 16 under the aegis of TTD’s Divya Prabandham Project concluded on Bhogi festival.