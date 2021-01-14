Govt plans to boost rice exports from Kakinada

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Joint Collector G Lakshmisha appealed to members of the Rice Exporters Association to increase the annual rice export from 20 lakh metric tonnes to 40 lakh metric tonnes through Kakinada Anchorage Port. Lakshmisha assured the exporters of all support and improvement in facilities to increase rice exports from East Godavari district. “The district authorities are ready to provide any assistance to the exporters. The possibilities to export the rice from the deep sea port being operated by the Kakinada Seaports Limits (KSPL) will be explored,” Lakshmisha explained.

The Department of Labour will ensure availability of workers roundthe- clock instead of only during the day to increase exports, he added. Assistant Labour Commissioner N Bullirani, Kakinada Chamber of Commerce chairman VV Raghavulu and Rice Exporters Association president BV Krishna Rao were present during the meeting.