RP Thakur appointed APSRTC VC & MD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer RP Thakur has been appointed the new Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC). The State government issued an order on Wednesday, transferring and posting Thakur, Commissioner, Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase, in the existing vacancy.

After the transfer of Madireddy Pratap Reddy, the post of APSRTC VC and MD fell vacant. Principal Secretary of Transport MT Krishna Babu was given additional charge as APSRTC VC and MD. Thakur has also been given full additional charge of Commissioner, Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase, until further orders.