YSRC, TDP ruined Andhra Pradesh: Chinta Mohan

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former MP and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Chinta Mohan claimed that the YSRC and TDP have ruined the State with their family politics and added that the Congress is the only alternative to these two parties.

In a video statement released by the former MP, he accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of hijacking the Central government schemes.

He alleged that people of the State were unhappy with the YSRC government. The YSRC is scared of going for local body elections, he claimed. The former MP criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for not developing Tirupati during his 14-year tenure as CM.