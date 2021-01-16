Active COVID-19 cases fall below 2,000 mark in AP after more than 7 months

By PTI

AMARAVATI: For the first time in more than seven months, active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh fell below the 2,000 mark to 1,987.

While 114 fresh cases were reported in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, the state also saw 326 recoveries and zero deaths, a health department bulletin said.

Incidentally, only 25,542 samples were tested in 24 hours, the lowest in a day in many months, because of the Sankranti festival. The state COVID-19 table showed gross positives of 8,85,824, recoveries 8,76,698 and deaths 7,139.

Chittoor district reported 24 and Visakhapatnam 22 new cases in 24 hours while the remaining 11 districts added less than 15 each. The overall infection positivity rate fell to 7.06 per cent after 1.25 crore sample tests were done so far.