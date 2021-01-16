CM Jagan using puja for political mileage: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP AP president K Atchannaidu on Friday advised the government not to use the most sacred ‘Gopuja’ (cow worship) for deriving political mileage.In a statement issued on Friday, the TDP leader said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a knack for ‘doing bankrupt politics’ in each and every issue right from the beginning.

The cow worship was also part of his strategy to mix religion with politics. Nobody would believe the Chief Minister’s trust or faith in any God or religion, the TDP leader observed.

“In recent times, many cows at Gosalas had died because of lack of fodder and proper care. Instead of resolving such matters, the Chief Minister has started a drama in the name of ‘Gopuja’ at the temples,” the TDP leader said.