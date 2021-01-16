STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transmission loss of 2.58 per cent till November very low: Power officials

The Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (APTRANSCO) has managed to register an average transmission loss of 2.58 per cent till November of the current fiscal.

Electricity, Power

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (APTRANSCO) has managed to register an average transmission loss of 2.58 per cent till November of the current fiscal. This is said to be one of the lowest averages so far, thanks to the concerted efforts of the department in revamping the power transmission network and infrastructure.

Although the power distribution companies (discoms), in their aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) filings in November, projected the losses to be 3.48 per cent for the second half of fiscal 2020 (October, 2020, to March, 2021) as approved for the fourth control period of 2019-20 to 2023-24, the officials projected that it could be much lower. They said in 2019-20 the yearly transmission losses stood at 2.91 per cent as against the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) approved 3.4 per cent. 

As per the data available with AP State Load Dispatch Centre (APSLDC), the average monthly transmission losses in the first half of FY 20 stood at 2.6 per cent, and at 2.58 per cent if losses from October and November to are added. This, the officials said, is one of the lowest averages in the corresponding period in previous fiscals.

For the record, APTRANSCO handles around 61,000-65,000 million units of power annually.  The officials attribute the improvement to efforts including replacing old lines with high efficiency infrastructure, adding more transmission lines, construction of new substations, and other reasons. They added that minimisation of losses will yield in considerable monetary benefits.

Public opinion on power tariff
Nellore: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will be registering public opinion on power tariff for the year 2021-22 from January 18 to 20, said superintending engineer of the division K Audiseshaiah. Commission chairman VC Nagarjuna Reddy will interact with the consumers, and as such arrangements are being made at Vidyut Bhavan in Nellore city, and also at Kavali, Gudur, Atmakur and Naidupet. The interaction will start from 10 am and last for three hours, and then again from 2 pm to 4.30 pm on all three days.

APTRANSCO
