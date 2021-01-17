STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Less than 50 per cent beneficiaries show up for COVID-19 vaccination in Andhra

According to data released by the Health Department, only 13,041 healthcare workers got the COVID-19 vaccine administered across the state against the targeted 27,233 for the day.

Published: 17th January 2021 10:32 PM

Nellore District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu inspecting the drive at Urban Health centre in Venkateswarapuram. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Less than 50 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries turned up for coronavirus vaccination in Andhra Pradesh on the second day on Sunday, but that was the highest in the country.

Across the country, only over 17,000 people got vaccinated in six states on Sunday.

Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said only two adverse events following immunization were reported, one each in Krishna and SPS Nellore districts, but there was nothing serious.

As per the health department data, in the first two days 32,149 people got vaccinated against the target of 58,803.

Asked about the poor response, a health official said the numbers would increase slowly.

"Vaccination is voluntary, so we can't forcibly bring people and give a shot," the official observed.

In AP, a total of 308 vaccination sessions were held in all 13 districts.

East Godavari topped the list with 1,959 beneficiaries getting vaccinated and Krishna was at the bottom with 485.

