STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Orvakal airport to commence flight operations in March

In a statement issued on Saturday, the minister said Orvakal airport, which is the first airport taken up by a State government in South India, will start flight operations in March. 

Published: 17th January 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Turbo Airlines company conducted Trial Run at the new Orvakal Airport (File Photo | EPS)

Turbo Airlines company conducted Trial Run at the new Orvakal Airport (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has issued all the approvals, including the aerodrome licence, to Orvakal airport in Kurnool district, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the minister said Orvakal airport, which is the first airport taken up by a State government in South India, will start flight operations in March. 

The YSRC government has spent `150 crore for the airport project in the last one year. The new airport will reduce the travel time to Visakhapatnam and other major  cities in the State, the minister said. Goutham Reddy lauded the efforts of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy in getting the vital aerodrome licence for the airport from the Centre.

He also congratulated AP Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) MD VN Bharath Reddy and Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven for the speedy execution of the project. Expressing happiness over getting the aerodrome licence, the APADCL MD said the government is making efforts to provide night landing facility and set up a pilot training centre at Orvakal airport.

Plan to set up pilot training centre at new airport 
Expressing happiness over getting the aerodrome licence from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, AP Airports Development Corporation Limited MD VN Bharath Reddy said the government is making efforts to provide night landing facility and set up a pilot training centre at Orvakal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orvakal airport
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi gets emotional as he thanks frontline workers during Covid-19 vaccine launch
Gallery
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp