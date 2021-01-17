Orvakal airport to commence flight operations in March

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has issued all the approvals, including the aerodrome licence, to Orvakal airport in Kurnool district, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the minister said Orvakal airport, which is the first airport taken up by a State government in South India, will start flight operations in March.

The YSRC government has spent `150 crore for the airport project in the last one year. The new airport will reduce the travel time to Visakhapatnam and other major cities in the State, the minister said. Goutham Reddy lauded the efforts of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy in getting the vital aerodrome licence for the airport from the Centre.

He also congratulated AP Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) MD VN Bharath Reddy and Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven for the speedy execution of the project. Expressing happiness over getting the aerodrome licence, the APADCL MD said the government is making efforts to provide night landing facility and set up a pilot training centre at Orvakal airport.

Plan to set up pilot training centre at new airport

Expressing happiness over getting the aerodrome licence from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, AP Airports Development Corporation Limited MD VN Bharath Reddy said the government is making efforts to provide night landing facility and set up a pilot training centre at Orvakal