Somu meets Mudragada, BJP terms it courtesy call

As a part of strengthening the party in Andhra Pradesh, the core committee is also going to discuss inviting former politicians and film actors into the party.

Published: 17th January 2021 09:18 AM

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The BJP state core committee is scheduled to meet in Visakhapatnam on Sunday to discuss various issues related to the state especially the recent incidents of temple attacks, the proposed agitations — Ramatheertham to Kapilatheertham Ratha Yatra and others — and Tirupati parliamentary by-election. The party is also likely to induct a few ‘TDP leaders’ into the party on the occasion.

As a part of strengthening the party in Andhra Pradesh, the core committee is also going to discuss inviting former politicians and film actors into the party. Meanwhile, state chief Somu Veerraju met former minister and Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham at the latter’s residence in Kirlampudi on Saturday and discussed the prevailing political situation in the State.

Though the party maintained that it was a courtesy call, it is being speculated that Somu invited the former minister to join the BJP. It is being speculated that a few TDP leaders and a former minister are going to join the BJP in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.  

While it was speculated that former minister and former TDP state chief Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao would join the BJP, Rao categorically denied it. However, his relatives are likely to join the BJP, it is said. Padala Aruna is also reportedly in talks with the BJP.

