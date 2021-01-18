Andhra government dismisses demand for DGP resignation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting BJP state chief Somu Veerraju’s allegations, Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Sunday clarified that the DGP has disclosed the details of attacks on temples with evidence.“It is not proper for a party president to cast aspersion on a responsible officer and the government just for getting political mileage keeping the ensuing Tirupati by-election in mind. We are not afraid of such threats and the BJP can complain to the Centre and we have evidence to prove what we are saying,” Vellampalli said at a press conference.

The minister claimed that with the DGP’s disclosure, the TDP and BJP are afraid of loss of face and resorting to mud-slinging. Instead of clarifying whether their party men were involved in the attacks on temples or not, the party leaders are making irrelevant comments and questioning the police for registering cases for posting misleading information on social media, he said.

Vellampalli also dismissed the demand for resignation of DGP Gautam Sawang. “Why should he resign? Is it because he did his duty and exposed the people involved in temple attacks with evidence? It is a shame to make such demands,” the minister observed. He said it is unfortunate that instead of denying the allegations of involvement in temple vandalism, Somu has written a letter threatening the DGP and MLC Madhav said he would complain to the Centre. “Don’t threaten. We are not the TDP government to fear the BJP. We fear none,” he retorted.

Lashing out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for targeting the DGP, Vellampalli said Naidu has no fear or faith in God and that he has no moral right to speak on Hindus and temples. “Naidu always speaks in two tongues. Was he not the one who attended puja wearing shoes? Was he not the one who performed tantric pujas? God will punish him,” he said.

He questioned the silence of Somu and Madhav when 40 temples were demolished in Vijayawada during the TDP regime. On the BJP’s allegation that religious conversions are being done by the government citing financial aid to pastors and imams, the minister questioned the saffron party as to why it was ignoring the fact that financial assistance was also being provided to Archakas. “The state government has provided `70 crore for the development of Kanaka Durga temple,” he said, and added Gudiko Gomatha and Gopujas in 2,500 temples prove the government’s sincerity. While the government has formed an SIT to probe temple offences, Opposition parties were trying to create communal divide for political gains, he alleged.