Andhra people start own business during tough times with social media help

Lockdown was the correct time to start something like that as everyone has become extra conscious about their health.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ritika  Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-induced lockdown was a depressing time for almost everyone across the country, but some people have found a way to use it  productively.  Meet two persons who started their own business during the tough time with the help of social media platforms. 

Sushma Gumma has become a nutrition counsellor during the period along with managing her responsibilities as a doctor. Chandeep Sajjala, who works in a multinational company, has started his small business of origami (paper art) and moulds during the breaks he got, thanks to the work from home option. 

“I got a lot of free time during my work from home schedule. My complete travelling time of nearly two hours everyday and the time for getting ready for office was saved. So on a whole, I could easily save nearly four to five hours a day. I always had a liking towards origami and I also learned the art of mould making,” said Chandeep.

He has started his own business of selling origami products for home and office decor, and moulds of hands and feet during the lockdown.

Similarly, to cope with the stress and work pressure, Sushma started providing suggestions following a nutrition-packed diet. Initially she advised her friends and family and later started her page on social media. “After seeing results based on my suggestions, my friends and family suggested me to take it a step further and convert it into a counselling business.

Lockdown was the correct time to start something like that as everyone has become extra conscious about their health. So I started counselling people on the need to have good food to boost their immunity. Gradually, my page has become a hit. I felt quite relaxed as I could use my knowledge for something apart from treating patients,” Sushma said. Both opined that social media is of great help to start something small and expand it across the globe within no time. 

