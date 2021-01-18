STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bird flu scare pushes up demand for fish, prawns in Andhra

The prices of Roopchand, Rohu and other varieties of fish have gone up from Rs 120 to Rs 200 a kg with the rise in demand for aqua products. 

prawns

Image of prawns used for representational purpose only.

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE/CHITTOOR: The bird flu scare has increased the demand for aqua products. Even though Nellore and Chittoor districts have not reported any case of bird flu so far, majority of the urban people have switched over to consumption of fish and prawns from chicken. 

The prices of Roopchand, Rohu and other varieties of fish have gone up from Rs 120 to Rs 200 a kg with the rise in demand for aqua products. On the other hand, the prices of chicken have declined to Rs 160 from Rs 180 a kg. Due to bird flu scare, people are not ready to buy chicken even if its prices declined in both Nellore and Chittoor districts. Not only on Sundays, fish and prawns are much in demand in other weekdays.

“The demand for fish and prawns has been on the rise in the open market for the last one week. The prices of a few varieties of fish have increased to Rs 220 a kg,” said K Srihari Babu, a vendor at  the fish market in Nellore. 

Aquaculturists of Nellore export their produce to Chittoor and Kadapa and neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka where they get a good price. Aqua farmers are hopeful of reaping good profits in view of the rise in demand for fish and shrimp this season. 

