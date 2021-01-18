STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Of 17,000 vaccinated in six states, 13,000 from Andhra

Two minor events following immunisation reported on Day 2; 308 sessions held across state

Published: 18th January 2021 09:09 AM

Vaccination exercise against Covid-19 underway at government hospitals in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 13,041 beneficiaries were administered Covishield jab against the target of 27,233 in the state on Sunday, the second day of the Covid-19 vaccination exercise. Even though less than 50 per cent of the target was achieved, but the figure was the highest in India. Across the country, only 17,072 people got vaccinated in six states on Sunday.

Krishna and Nellore each reported one adverse event following immunisation (AEFI). While the beneficiary from Krishna district experienced dizziness, the Nellore recipient felt a bit uneasy after taking the shot. They were shifted to AEFI centres and kept under observation for a day after which they were discharged as their test results came normal.

The maximum number of beneficiaries were vaccinated in East Godavari (1,959), while the least of 485 healthcare workers were inoculated in Krishna district. As many as 308 sessions against the target of 312 planned for the second day, were held across the state.

Anantapur and Srikakulam were the only districts which fell short of the planned number of sessions. Officials said the health workers who were scheduled to take the jab on Saturday but could not, were also allowed on Day 2. “As they are all healthcare workers and can get stuck in emergencies, we have given each of them a one-day buffer period,” explained state immunisation officer Dr. Srihari. 

However, a source in the health department claimed several who did not turn up for the drive on the first day could not get inoculated on Sunday as well. “We suspect that many of them might be on leave in view of Sankranti. As per orders we are supposed to keep just one day extra for them. A decision on whether they will be allotted time again or if they have to wait till the vaccination of other health workers is finished, is yet to be taken,” said the source.

On the first day, a total of 19,108 beneficiaries were given the shot as against the target of 32,570 at 332 session centres, the second highest in the country. In all, 3.87 lakh frontline workers working in both government and private sectors will be vaccinated in the first phase, to be carried out in 15 days.  The second dose will be administered after 28 days of getting the first jab. 

Meanwhile, health officials are tracking all beneficiaries and monitoring them with the help of digital platforms. Village/ward volunteers have been roped in for a door-to-door survey to keep track of the beneficiaries for the 28 days gap between the two doses.

A total of 4.77 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 more of Covaxin were received by the state for the first phase. While Covishield is being used for vaccination, Covaxin has been kept as buffer stock. A total of 2,324 staff are working to vaccinate a maximum of 33,200 health workers per day, and SMSes are being sent to the recipients.  At every session site, three rooms—for vaccination, waiting and observation— have been arranged.

Pregnant women, people below 18 years and those with any contraindications for any vaccine shall not be vaccinated. Covid appropriate behaviour must be maintained at each vaccination site, and wearing of mask, ensuring hygiene and maintaining physical distance are a must.In an effort to spread awareness about the vaccination drive, the state government has launched a poster and flyers, which were released by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

