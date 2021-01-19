House sites distributed to 3,648 beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “YSRC government is the only government to have implemented 90 per cent of its promises within one-and-a-half year after coming to power and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only Chief Minister in the country, who is fulfilling his every promise made to the public,” said Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy

Ramachandra Reddy distributes house

site patta to a beneficiary at Gollapudi in

Vijayawada on Monday | Express

Distributing house sites to 3,648 beneficiaries in the housing colony at Gollapudi named as Jagananna Padayatra Housing Colony along with Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani, Transport Minister Perni Nani, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, he said it gives immense pleasure to distribute the house sites, fulfilling yet another promise made by Jagan during his 3,648-km padayatra.

The minister who distributed house site pattas along with saree, bangles, pasupu and kumkuma to the women beneficiaries, like a brother giving a gift to his sister, reiterated that the CM gives equal priority to welfare and development. “Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu failed to keep even one of his 6,000 and odd promises But our Chief Minister had fulfilled more than 90 per cent promises in just 18 months,” he said.