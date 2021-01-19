STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

House sites distributed to 3,648 beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh

The minister who distributed house site pattas along with saree, bangles, pasupu and kumkuma to the women beneficiaries.

Published: 19th January 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  “YSRC government is the only government to have implemented 90 per cent of its promises within one-and-a-half year after coming to power and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only Chief Minister in the country, who is fulfilling his every promise made to the public,” said Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. 

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy
Ramachandra Reddy distributes house
site patta to a beneficiary at Gollapudi in
Vijayawada on Monday | Express

Distributing house sites to 3,648 beneficiaries in the housing colony at Gollapudi named as Jagananna Padayatra Housing Colony along with Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani, Transport Minister Perni Nani, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, he said it gives immense pleasure to distribute the house sites, fulfilling yet another promise made by Jagan during his 3,648-km padayatra. 

The minister who distributed house site pattas along with saree, bangles, pasupu and kumkuma to the women beneficiaries, like a brother giving a gift to his sister, reiterated that the CM gives equal priority to welfare and development. “Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu failed to keep even one of his 6,000 and odd promises But our Chief Minister had fulfilled more than 90 per cent promises in just 18 months,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC government vijayawada Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic shows a Covishield vaccine vial (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)
UP health worker dies day after receiving COVID vaccine shot, officials say due to cardiac arrest
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp