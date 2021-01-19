Vandalised temple to be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 3 crore in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The temple of Lord Rama at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district will be reconstructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore, said Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao. Holding a review meeting with Endowments Secretary Girija Shankar, Special Commissioner P Arjun Rao, SE A Srinivasa Rao, Regional Joint Commissioner Brahmaramba and other officials on Monday, he said the ancient temple will be reconstructed as per the advice of Vedic scholars and Agama pandits. The construction of the temple in accordance with Vaikhanasa Agama will be completed within one year.

The idol of presiding deity sculpted by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will be installed in the temple in place of the vandalised one. Besides repairing the existing staircase to the temple located on a hillock at a height of 700 foot, another staircase will be constructed and the path leading to the temple will be illuminated. The temple renovation plan includes cleaning of the existing temple tank and erection of a fence, development of a permanent water source and construction of Homa Shala and Nivedana Shala and a compound wall, he said.

Mentioning the Antarvedi incident, Vellampalli said a new chariot for Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple has been constructed in place of the burnt one. The new chariot will be used for Kalyanotsavam of the Lord. The Minister has been invited by Deputy Endowments Commissioner Vijaya Raju, Assistant Commissioner Bhadraji and Antarvedi temple chief priest Srinivasa Kiran and Sthanacharya Rangacharyulu for Samprokshanam of the new chariot, which will be held for three days from February 11. Sankalpam and Adivasam will be performed on the first and second days.

Govt all set to enhance honorarium of Archakas

The ritual will conclude with the performance of Abhishekam, Purnahuti and Ratha Prathishta.

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyan otsavam will be celebrated on February 22. Rathotsavam will be held on February 23. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the annual temple festival.

Vellampalli, who participated in Atmiya Samavesam organised by Archaka Samakhya earlier in the day, said the YSRC government which is committed to protecting the interests of Brahmins, had initiated several measures for their welfare.

“The State government has already held a round of talks with the Archaka Samakhya representatives as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Steps have been taken for implementation of the hereditary Archaka system in temples. Efforts are also being made to enhance the honorarium of Archakas of temples with low income, from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Steps will be taken for the effective implementation of Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme, under which a temple will get Rs 3,600 per month,” the minister added.

Prayaschita Homam performed at Ramatheertham

Vizianagaram: Prayaschita Homam was performed at Ramatheertham temple on Monday prior to removal of idols of the deities, following vandalisation of the idol of the presiding deity. Priests and Agama pandits of Dwaraka Tirumala temple and endowments officials participated in the ritual held at Kodandarama temple located on Neelachalam hillock at Ramatheertham. After completion of the homam, the priests displaced the idols of the deities from the temple with the help of Gomata. As per Agama Shastra, they tied the idols to the tail of a cow with a long rope for displacement. Later, the idols were shifted to the main temple located at the foothill. Performance of puja at the temple was suspended after vandalisation of Srirama idol.

