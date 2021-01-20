STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh youth stabs woman to death for avoiding him

Chittoor incharge DSP N Sudhakar Reddy said the victim Gayatri and the accused Dilli Babu hail from Toorpu Palli village in Penumuru mandal. 

Published: 20th January 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Bearing a grudge against Gayatri for avoiding him, Dilli Babu kept a watch on her movements to attack her. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: In a gruesome incident, a youth waylaid a woman and stabbed her to death in broad daylight in the district on Tuesday for allegedly distancing herself from him. 

Chittoor incharge DSP N Sudhakar Reddy said the victim Gayatri (20) and the accused Dilli Babu hail from Toorpu Palli village in Penumuru mandal. 

They left the village on December 11, 2020 and got married against the wishes of their parents. Gayatri’s parents traced them two days after they eloped and brought them to the village. 

After being counselled by police, Gayatri had stopped meeting Dilli Babu. 

Bearing a grudge against Gayatri for avoiding him, Dilli Babu kept a watch on her movements to attack her. He waylaid Gayatri and stabbed her indiscriminately, while she was going to Penumuru on a two-wheeler with her kin, the DSP said. 

Narrating the attack, Gayatri’s relative who was an eyewitness, said, “Gayatri was driving the two-wheeler while myself and our relative (a girl aged around seven years) were pillion riding. Dilli Babu who appeared suddenly, stopped Gayatri’s two-wheeler. He wanted to speak to Gayatri for a minute, but she refused. Angered by her refusal, he whipped out a kitchen knife and slit Gayatri’s throat. Later, he indiscriminately stabbed her with another knife. On seeing some passersby approaching him, Dilli Babu fled the scene.”

Gayatri succumbed to knife injuries while being shifted to hospital in Vellore of Tamil Nadu. Enraged by the brutal killing, Gayatri’s relatives attacked the house of Dilli Babu and set household articles afire. 

Police rushed to the village and brought the situation under control. While the accused’s father was being shifted to police station for his safety, the relatives tried to attack him. But police thwarted their attempt.

A case under the Nirbhaya Act and Disha Act was registered against Dilli Babu. A manhunt was launched for the accused. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said the government would extend all possible help to the family of Gayatri.

Accused and victim got married

Dilli Babu and Gayatri left Toorpu Palli village on December 11, 2020 and got married against the wishes of their parents. Gayatri’s parents traced them two days after they eloped and brought them to  the village, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Crimes Andhra Pradesh Police
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp