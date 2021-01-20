STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre award for five Andhra cops for exceptional service

​A selection committee in every state or central police force identifies the awardees every year. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five IPS officers of Andhra Pradesh cadre were awarded Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak (medals) for the year 2020, on Tuesday. 

The five officers are DIG (Technical) G Pala Raju, Anantapur Range DIG Kanti Rana Tata, DIG (L&O) Rajasekhar Babu, Nellore SP Bhaskar Bhushan and Guntur SP Vishal Gunni. 

The medal was instituted by Union Ministry of Home Affairs to recognise exceptional services of officers in counter-insurgency and internal security operations in Naxal-affected areas, along with four other police honours—Special Operation Medal, Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalta Padak, Utkrisht and Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak and Union Home Minister’s Medal—to promote professionalism among police personnel, and give recognition to those doing a good work in stressful environment and in difficult areas.

DGP Gautam Sawang presented the medals to the officers at his office here and congratulated them for their service.  

​A selection committee in every state or central police force identifies the awardees every year. 

“The awards by the central government are aimed at identifying the potential, boosting the morale and inspiring the personnel who have worked for peace and safety of the common man at locations with extremists’ presence,” he said. 

