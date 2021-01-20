STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Citizen feedback vital for cleanest city tag': Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

VMC Chief Medical Officer for Health Geeta Bai appealed to the citizens to segregate waste and deposit it in four types of bins before handing it over to the sanitary workers. 

Published: 20th January 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitary workers and NCC cadets display a 20-metre long National Flag during Swachh Survekshan rally at KBN College in the city.

Sanitary workers and NCC cadets display a 20-metre long National Flag during Swachh Survekshan rally at KBN College in the city. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 400 persons took part in a Swachh Survekshan rally organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Tuesday. 

The rally began from various divisions and culminated near KBN Degree College, Kothapeta. 

Speaking on the occasion, VMC Chief Medical Officer for Health (CMOH) Geeta Bai appealed to the citizens to segregate waste and deposit it in four types of bins before handing it over to the sanitary workers. 

She said wet waste must be deposited in green colour bin, dry waste in blue, sanitary waste in yellow and hazardous waste in red bin.

She urged the residents to make Vijayawada open defecation-free by using public toilets. These two parameters are the key for securing a top rank in the cleanliness survey, she added. 

​The CMOH further said that the next edition of the cleanliness survey will be conducted for a total of 6,000 marks unlike in 2020 as the MoUHA has revamped the overall weightage. 

In the 2021 ranking, service level progress (documentation of activities) category will be allotted 2,400 marks, while 1,800 marks are alloted for certification and citizen feedback. 

“In the 2020 survey, Vijayawada secured fourth rank in the country in above 10 lakh population category. Efforts are being made to secure one of the top three ranks in the next edition of the survey,’’ CMOH added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp