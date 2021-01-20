'Citizen feedback vital for cleanest city tag': Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 400 persons took part in a Swachh Survekshan rally organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Tuesday.

The rally began from various divisions and culminated near KBN Degree College, Kothapeta.

Speaking on the occasion, VMC Chief Medical Officer for Health (CMOH) Geeta Bai appealed to the citizens to segregate waste and deposit it in four types of bins before handing it over to the sanitary workers.

She said wet waste must be deposited in green colour bin, dry waste in blue, sanitary waste in yellow and hazardous waste in red bin.

She urged the residents to make Vijayawada open defecation-free by using public toilets. These two parameters are the key for securing a top rank in the cleanliness survey, she added.

​The CMOH further said that the next edition of the cleanliness survey will be conducted for a total of 6,000 marks unlike in 2020 as the MoUHA has revamped the overall weightage.

In the 2021 ranking, service level progress (documentation of activities) category will be allotted 2,400 marks, while 1,800 marks are alloted for certification and citizen feedback.

“In the 2020 survey, Vijayawada secured fourth rank in the country in above 10 lakh population category. Efforts are being made to secure one of the top three ranks in the next edition of the survey,’’ CMOH added.