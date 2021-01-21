STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APSRTC pushes for better inter-city service across Andhra Pradesh

At present, the RTC is operating 1,100 inter-city services in the cities of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

APSRTC buses

APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director RP Thakur has directed officials concerned to operate bus services as per the demand from the passengers. (Representational Photo)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To encourage public transport in cities and suburbs, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has written to the Centre seeking financial grant for operation of buses under the National Bus Rejuvenation scheme. 

At present, the RTC is operating 1,100 inter-city services in the cities of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.
APSRTC executive director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy told The New Indian Express that the Centre had selected Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra for the implementation of the programme. 

In July last year, a team from Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC) conducted a survey for introduction of city buses in Guntur when Madireddy Pratap was the vice-chairman and managing director of the APSRTC. However, the proposal could not be taken any further due to lack of financial viability. 

Later, a similar survey was carried out in Kakinada to check the feasibility of running 215 services within a 20 km radius of the East Godavari headquarters and connecting Peddapuram, Ramachandrapuram and Samarlakota. 

“After studying survey results, we will explore if the model can be replicated in 25 parliamentary constituencies of the state. A detailed project report (DPR) is also being prepared and at least 10,000 inter-city may begin service,” he added.  

Reddy said the corporation will adopt Telangana’s SETWIN (Society for Employment Promotion and Training) to create job opportunities and construct new bus depots while improving amenities at the existing ones. 

“Despite operating inter-city services in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, the demand for public transport is more. If the Centre grants funds under the National Bus Rejuvenation scheme, we can launch at least 3,000 services in the first phase,” the ED concluded.

Improve passenger occupancy ratio: RTC MD

APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director RP Thakur has directed officials concerned to operate bus services as per the demand from the passengers, besides adhering to all Covid-19 prevention guidelines. 

​In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Thakur commended the efforts of the APSRTC employees for operating bus services within the State and other neighbouring states and sought them to strive hard for improving passenger occupancy ratio (OR) in the next three months.

