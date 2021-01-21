STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 positivity rate under seven per cent in Andhra Pradesh; no fatality in last 24 hours

Seven districts reported under 10 cases each with the lowest of three emerging from both West Godavari and Srikakulam. 

Published: 21st January 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Active cases have come down 1,637. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state did not report any Covid-19 death in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9.00 am. With the low number of cases emerging even after more than 40,000 tests were performed on the day, the positivity rate slid down to under seven per cent. 

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 45,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours out of which 173 returned positive. 

Seven districts reported under 10 cases each with the lowest of three emerging from both West Godavari and Srikakulam. 

​The highest number of new cases were reported from Chittoor district (46) and Visakhapatnam (27).

In the same period, 196 patients recovered from the virus pushing the overall recoveries to 8,77,639. 

Active cases have come down 1,637. Six districts have less than 100 people each still being treated for the coronavirus.

The highest number of cumulative cases is in East Godavari (1.24 lakh) and the lowest of 41,000-odd in Vizianagaram district. 


With respect to deaths, Chittoor has the highest number of fatalities (846).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus in India
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp