Over 25,000 vaccinated so far; Andhra Pradesh starts using Covaxin

VIJAYAWADA: More than 25,000 health workers were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, the most in the last five days of the inoculation drive.

Also, the state gave Covaxin jabs for the first time and no case of adverse effect was reported following the shots.

According to the medical and health department officials, Covishield was administered to 25,126 people in 584 sessions till 5.00 pm. Most number of recipients (2,712) were in Prakasam and the lowest of 1,027 from Kurnool.

Covaxin was given to 608 beneficiaries only in Krishna district. As many as 584 sessions for Covishield and 12 more for Covaxin were planned and held.

