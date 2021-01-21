STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MLA Gorantla's personal assistant arrested for spreading 'false' information

Some people, including Sandeep, made social media posts stating that the miscreants applied human waste to an idol in a temple in East Godavari.

Published: 21st January 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Sandeep was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident and sent to judicial remand. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Police arrested C Sandeep, personal assistant of TDP Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, on Wednesday for allegedly spreading false information on desecration of an idol in a temple in East Godavari.

According to Rajahmundry Urban SP Shemushi Bajpai, the idol of Vinayaka in a temple at Pidimgoyya village under the Bommuru police station limits was allegedly desecrated by unknown miscreants in September 2020. 

Some people, including Sandeep, made social media posts stating that the miscreants applied human waste to the idol. 

​The samples of the substance used to ‘desecrate’ the idol was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory at Mangalagiri, where it was confirmed that it was not human waste. 

The SP said they arrested V Prasad Babu on January 15 for spreading false information through social media, hurting the sentiments of devotees.

Sandeep was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident and sent to judicial remand. A case was registered under various Sections of IPC against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Andhra Pradesh Police
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp