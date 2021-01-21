TDP MLA Gorantla's personal assistant arrested for spreading 'false' information

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Police arrested C Sandeep, personal assistant of TDP Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, on Wednesday for allegedly spreading false information on desecration of an idol in a temple in East Godavari.

According to Rajahmundry Urban SP Shemushi Bajpai, the idol of Vinayaka in a temple at Pidimgoyya village under the Bommuru police station limits was allegedly desecrated by unknown miscreants in September 2020.

Some people, including Sandeep, made social media posts stating that the miscreants applied human waste to the idol.

​The samples of the substance used to ‘desecrate’ the idol was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory at Mangalagiri, where it was confirmed that it was not human waste.

The SP said they arrested V Prasad Babu on January 15 for spreading false information through social media, hurting the sentiments of devotees.

Sandeep was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident and sent to judicial remand. A case was registered under various Sections of IPC against him.