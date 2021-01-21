STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams sculptors ready three idols for Ramatheertham temple in 12 days

Though the temple authorities wanted delivery of the idols within 10 days, the SVITSA sculptors sought 15 days time.

Published: 21st January 2021 09:02 AM

The idols sculpted at SV Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture in Tirupati for Ramatheertham temple.

The idols sculpted at SV Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture in Tirupati for Ramatheertham temple. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By B Murali
Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The idols of Rama, Lakshmana and Sita to be installed in Ramatheertham temple are ready. 
The idol of presiding deity in the ancient Ramatheertham temple was vandalised on December 29, 2020. 

​After the idol of Rama was vandalised, Parameswarappa Sthapathi, a sculptor of the temple, contacted the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to get the new idols sculpted by furnishing the drawings and measurements of the deities. An order for the idols was placed on January 9. 

The TTD entrusted the task to sculptors of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (SVITSA).  

Black granite brought from a quarry located at Patimala Kuppam between Mahabalipuram and Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu was used for sculpting the 3.5 ft high idols of Rama, Lakshmana and Sita. The three idols have been sculpted within  12 days. 

Explaining the process, SVITSA principal Venkata Reddy said, “Black granite, also known as Krishna Shila, is used for sculpting idols by the TTD. The same stone is used for sculpting the idols of Rama, Lakshmana and Sita for Ramatheertham temple.”

Though the temple authorities wanted delivery of the idols within 10 days, the SVITSA sculptors sought 15 days time. But the idols are sculpted within 12 days. Temple Sthapathi and another official visited the SVITSA production centre. 

After examining the idols in the making, they expressed satisfaction, said Assistant Executive Officer of the production centre Mahindra Reddy. The idols will be taken to Ramatheertham in a day or two.

