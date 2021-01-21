Two youths tied to tree, beaten on suspicion of shoplifting in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two Dalit youths were allegedly tied to a tree and beaten by the villagers of Ganapavarigudem, Lingapallem mandal in West Godavari on the suspicion of stealing petrol and hens on Monday.

​A video clip of the act was circulated on social media and police officials swung into action to ascertain the actual facts of the matter.

Police officials said the two injured Dalit youths were identified as Santosh and Venkateswara Rao, natives of Jaggavaram village. The duo are undergoing treatment at a hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

As per the statement given by them, they and two other friends were travelling on a two wheeler from Jaggavaram village. When they reached Ganapavarigudem village at around 8:30 pm, the youths stopped for filling loose petrol on the road side.

However, the petrol selling lady suspected the youth of stealing petrol and screamed loudly. A section of the villagers surrounded the youths and started beating them.

While two of them escaped from the spot, villagers allegedly beat Santosh and Venkateswara Rao with sticks.

However, Venkateswara Rao contacted his uncle over phone and left the spot after talking to the villagers but the locals didn’t release Santosh.