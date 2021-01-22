Covaxin jabs administered in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covishield and Covaxin shots were administered on 21,814 and 1,524 beneficiaries respectively on Thursday in the state. While Covishield shots were given to beneficiaries across the State, Covaxin was administered only in Krishna district.



No case of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) was reported on the sixth day.

All 16 sessions planned for Covaxin vaccination were conducted, while 600 out of 601 sessions planned for administering Covishield shots were conducted on Thursday.



Srikakulam was the only district where one session was conducted lesser than the number of planned sessions. A maximum number of 2,356 beneficiaries were given the vaccine jab from Krishna district, while the least of 906 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Vizianagaram.

While the target for administering Covaxin in Krishna district was 1,824, however, only 1,524 could be given the jab. The rest will be administered in the coming days.



“We had gone on a backseat as there were technical issues with the Co-WIN App and later the person assigned to handle the App was unwell. We are back on track now and will finish vaccinating those who are left out shortly,” said Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz.