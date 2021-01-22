Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 22 people fell ill for yet to be ascertained reasons in Komarepalle village in Denduluru mandal of West Godavari district since Thursday night. They had similar symptoms to those who suffered from a mystery illness in Eluru recently. Most of them have been shifted to Eluru government hospital where their condition was reported to be stable.

Alerted by the reports of the mystery illness, Denduluru MLA Abhaiah Chowdary, West Godavari district collector Revu Mutyala Raju, DMHO Sunanda and others rushed to the village and supervised shifting of the patients to the hospital.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas visited the houses of the people who fell ill and interacted with their family members. Medical camps have been organised in the village and a door to door survey is being conducted to identify if any more such cases are there.

The incident in Komarepalle took place a few days after similar cases of mystery illness were reported in Pulla village of Bhimadole mandal of the same district. According to district officials, as on Thursday night a total of 29 cases were reported and after initial treatment, 27 people were discharged. Of them, one was again admitted to the hospital with similar complaints. All the four have been referred to the district hospital in Eluru.

Meanwhile, following reports of the mystery illness in Pulla village, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das to visit the place to take stock of the situation.

A team led by the Chief Secretary along with principal secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal and health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar started for Eluru. Officials said that the situation is under control and there is no need to worry.