'Police didn’t arrest Kala Venkata Rao, only issued notice': Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Speaking to the media, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Chandrababu Naidu’s comments are derogatory in nature and are fit for a suit for damages.

Published: 22nd January 2021 08:19 AM

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (File Photo| facebook/ Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has clarified that the police did not arrest TDP leader Kala Venkata Rao, but only issued notices under 41A of the CRPC for interrogation and criticised Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu for making false allegations against the DGP. 

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said Naidu’s comments are derogatory in nature and are fit for a suit for damages. Chandrababu’s attitude was more coercive and he has been acting as an irresponsible Opposition Leader, he alleged and recalled how Jagan Mohan Reddy was treated while in opposition during his Visakhapatnam visit.

​Sajjala objected to Naidu’s repeated remarks on insulting idols of Gods by speaking recklessly about Lord Rama. He said that anyone would find it difficult to utter the word ‘beheading’ the idol of Lord Ram. With regard to Santhabhommali Nandi idol issue, he said  TDP leaders were behind the conspiracy. 

“Why would any political party leaders take the idol and leave it on the road?” he questioned. 

He said after being exposed with CCTV footage, Naidu was  trying to bluff people by saying that they were trying to replace it with a new statue, although there was no new statue in the temple. 

“Being jealous of the increasing popularity of the Jagan government, Naidu has been encouraging desecration of idols,” he alleged.  Sajjala also clarified that an inquiry was underway in the case of pastor Praveen. 

