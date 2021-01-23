25 private schools, 50 un-aided/private colleges still demanding high fees: Andhra commission

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The school education regulatory and monitoring commission has found 25 private schools and 50 un-aided/private Intermediate colleges to be flouting the regulations set by it. The commission raided 330 private institutions over the last three days after which it came to the conclusion.

Justice Kantha Rao, APSERMC chief

“We have written to the state government to request permission for action against these institutions as they are flouting several rules on maintenance, sanitation and teaching. They were also found to be charging high fees,” said APSERMC chairperson Justice Kantha Rao, adding the raids were conducted after the commission received several verbal complaints from parents and students.

Even though people are coming forward to complain against the educational institutions, mere verbal complaints are not enough to take immediate action. “Written complaints are quite important in such matters and especially when the schools/colleges are harassing the public in the middle of a pandemic,” he added. He said the parents must inspect the facilities at institutions before admitting their wards.

“Many parents have told us that the institutions do not allow them to check the amenities provided. As per the rules, parents and students are allowed to inspect the premises before the admissions. The parents must unite, establish a committee and insist that all institutions allow them to exercise their right,” explained Kantha Rao. To lodge a complaint, one can reach out to the commission on 91502-81111.

Vice-chairperson Vijaysarada Reddy said it was found that many Intermediate colleges were forcing the parents to pay fees for both the years together. “The commission has made it clear time and again that only 70 per cent of the previous year’s tuition fee can be collected as the fee for the entire year of the current academic year. Also, the provision of payment on installments must be given to those who cannot pay the entire amount at one go.”

She took note of the complaints that many colleges were not providing leaving certificates to the students who wish to change their institution. “We also found that some of the colleges were not even teaching the syllabus prescribed by the board. The prescribed syllabus may be displayed at gram sachivalayams if the government permits.”

Buckle-up for review of Nadu-Nedu works: Minister

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Friday reviewed implementation of the Nadu-Nedu scheme with the department officials. Painting works will be assessed on January 29 and appropriate action against the officials would be taken if the work is unsatisfactory, he said. “Installation of cupboards and drinking water system must be completed by February 25. Smart TVs should be installed in all the schools by February 20,” the minister said