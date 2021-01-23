Active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh fall below 1,500 after 167 recover in a day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 1,488, as on Friday, even as 137 more people tested positive, thanks to the 167 recoveries recorded in a 24-hour period. While the overall recoveries climbed to 8,78,060, four more people died of Covid-19 taking the toll to 7,146, according to a government bulletin.

As many as 48,313 confirmatory tests--including 6,125 Rapid Antigen tests--were performed in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. Nearly 1.28 crore sample tests have turned out 8,86,694 positives at a positivity rate of 6.93 per cent. Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh Covid-19 death each.

Six districts reported between 10 and 20 new cases each while seven added less than 10 each in a day, the latest bulletin said. Krishna, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts saw their aggregates grow by 17 infections each, Guntur 16 and Anantapur 15. The lowest spike of just four cases was in Kadapa district. The overall caseload continues to remain the highest in East Godavari (1,24,127) followed by West Godavari (94,132), Chittoor (86,918), Guntur (75,371) and Anantapur (67,593); and the lowest in Vizianagaram (41,125).

17k beneficiaries vaccinated on Day 7

Another 17,000 beneficiaries were given Covishield and Covaxin jabs in the state as the immunisation exercise continued on Friday. East Godavari continued to vaccinate the highest number of recipients while Guntur immunised the least (558). As many as 711 out of the 714 planned sessions were conducted on the seventh day and no case of adverse event following immunisation was reported.