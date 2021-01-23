STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh fall below 1,500 after 167 recover in a day

Six districts reported between 10 and 20 new cases each while seven added less than 10 each in a day, the latest bulletin said.

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 1,488, as on Friday, even as 137 more people tested positive, thanks to the 167 recoveries recorded in a 24-hour period. While the overall recoveries climbed to 8,78,060, four more people died of Covid-19 taking the toll to 7,146, according to a government bulletin.    

As many as 48,313 confirmatory tests--including 6,125 Rapid Antigen tests--were performed in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. Nearly 1.28 crore sample tests have turned out 8,86,694 positives at a positivity rate of 6.93 per cent. Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh Covid-19 death each.

Six districts reported between 10 and 20 new cases each while seven added less than 10 each in a day, the latest bulletin said. Krishna, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts saw their aggregates grow by 17 infections each, Guntur 16 and Anantapur 15. The lowest spike of just four cases was in Kadapa district. The overall caseload continues to remain the highest in East Godavari (1,24,127) followed by West Godavari (94,132), Chittoor (86,918), Guntur (75,371) and Anantapur (67,593); and the lowest in Vizianagaram (41,125).

17k beneficiaries vaccinated on Day 7
Another 17,000 beneficiaries were given Covishield and Covaxin jabs in the state as the immunisation exercise continued on Friday. East Godavari continued to vaccinate the highest number of recipients while Guntur immunised the least (558). As many as 711 out of the 714 planned sessions were conducted on the seventh day and no case of adverse event following immunisation was reported. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra covid 19 Andhra Pradesh coronavirus
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp