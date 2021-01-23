Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan says he is against using religion for politics

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan has said he is averse to using religion for politics and for the very reason, he is not going to Ramatheertham, where the idol of Rama was vandalised. He said he believes in secularism and prefers religious harmony over political benefit.

Addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Friday, the Janasena chief said religion is a sensitive issue and it should not be politicised. “Whenever the incidents of vandalism of temples like the one in Pithapuram are reported, we have responded in a responsible manner,” he pointed out.

He said unlike his call for ‘Chlao Assembly’ to champion the cause of farmers, the party’s reaction to the issue of temple vandalism incidents was very responsible. “If I go to Ramatheertham, people would react passionately and innocent people would suffer. Hence I decided not to go there,” the actor-turned politician said and added that his response would be the same on such attacks, irrespective of the religion.

Describing such incidents as a law and order problem, Pawan, however, questioned as to why the government failed to respond in time and what measures it had taken to prevent attack on the temples. “I am not saying that attacks are done by one community or political party. I am only asking why the government failed to catch the culprits. Inaction on its part will send wrong signals,” he observed.

Pawan also criticised the State government for its “failure” in maintaining law and order and questioned what action was taken against those who abetted suicide of a Janasena activist in Giddalur of Prakasam district. “‘All that person did was to question the local MLA as to why roads were in bad state. He was insulted, and upset over it, he resorted to the extreme step,” he alleged.

He opined that Covid-19 vaccination drive or the existing situation is not a hindrance to conduct of local body elections. He also said that the BJP-Janasena alliance candidate for Tirupati by-poll will be decided in a week.

PK donates Rs 30 lakh for Ram temple

Janasena party president Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated Rs 30 lakh for construction of Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya. He handed over the cheque to RSS state chief Bharatiji at programme organised in Tirupati. He also handed over Rs 11,000 as donation from his personal staff. Speaking on the occasion, Pawan said Lord Rama is a symbol of dharma and tolerance, sacrifice and bravery and an inspiration to one and all