New admissions to Prakasam government schools double

However, headmaster posts in some schools are yet to be filled as the new promotees were sent to the new schools.

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

classroom

A worker seen spraying sanitizer at the school premises. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The number of new admissions to government schools in Prakasam district has more than doubled. From around 6,000 in the last academic year, close to 15,000 new students have enrolled in the government institutions this year, officials said. 

Yearly financial assistance of Rs 15,000 through Amma Vodi, infrastructure development through the Nadu-Nedu scheme and English becoming the official medium of instruction are said to have played a key role in parents’ increased interest in joining their wards to the government institutions.  

Around 5,200 teachers were transferred and posted in the schools recently, after which the number of  ‘no teacher’ schools was brought down to 15 from 60 in Prakasam district. However, headmaster posts in some schools are yet to be filled as the new promotees were sent to the new schools. As such, the district administration is trying to resolve the issue through deputation. 

District education officer VS Subba Rao said: “After the recent online counselling for teachers’ transfer, 75 per cent of teacher posts in 3,400 schools have been filled. The remaining will be filled after the next DSC appointments. Except a few, all schools now have teachers. We will send staff on deputation wherever there is a requirement. As per the directives of the government, aayas (sanitation staff) will be appointed as there is a provision for donation of Rs 1,000 per student for the sanitation works in the Amma Vodi scheme. The recruitments will be taken up by school-level committees and those who are already employed will continue their job.” 

