Andhra electricity staff seek minister’s help, says  management ‘creating fear complex’ among employees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Electricity Board (APSEB) Engineers’ Association and APSEB Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association sought the intervention of Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy in resolving critical issues related to the employees of power sector claiming the power utilities managements were ‘creating a fear complex’ among the employees.

In the representation addressed to the minister on Saturday, the associations informed that the FIRs filed against them for taking up protests in November last year were not withdrawn yet. “On the assurance given by the minister, the agitation (done under the aegis of AP Power Employees Join Action Committee) was called off. However, the managements are not taking this in the right spirit and the FIRs filed in Machavaram police station are not withdrawn (as assured) till date."