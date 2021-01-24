Ignoring Andhra government's request to revise panchayat election schedule, SEC notifies PR polls 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the State government sought revision of the panchayat election schedule citing the Covid-19 vaccination drive, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday issued notification for the first phase of polls. The panchayat elections will be held in four phases from February 5 to 14. As per the SEC notification, the first phase of elections will be held in 14 revenue divisions of 11 districts. The first phase of polls will not be held in Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts. Polling will be held in three divisions of Srikakulam, two divisions in Kadapa and one each in the remaining nine districts.

Prior to issuing the notification, Ramesh Kumar expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of Panchayat Raj higher officials. “The Panchayat Raj Commissioner has the responsibility to coordinate the affairs related to elections. But even after assuring the HC to conduct polls based on 2021 rolls, the PR officials could not submit the same and we are forced to go with the 2019 voter list as there is no other option.

This has resulted in depriving 3.6 lakh newly enrolled voters from exercising their franchise,” the SEC told media.Stating that the SEC is taking the issue (electoral rolls) seriously, he said action will be initiated against those responsible for it at an appropriate time.

Will not discharge poll duties till we are administered vaccine: Govt staff

Till then no officials will attend the election duties and no employees will cooperate with the SEC, he added.Taking exception to the orders given by the SEC relieving two District Collectors, one SP and some other police officials from their present postings, Peddireddy said that the acts of Ramesh Kumar show that he is attempting to discharge the duties of the Chief Minister till his retirement on March 31.

On the other hand, leaders of the employees’ associations made it clear that they will not discharge election duties till they are administered Covid vaccine.

Accusing the SEC of going ahead with conduct of elections unilaterally without having any concern towards the lives of employees and people, they said that they will boycott the election duties if necessary and will not hesitate to go on a flash strike.

Stating that they are not sympathisers of any political party, the leaders said that they are appealing for the postponement of elections only to save their lives. One of the employee union leaders K Venkatarami Reddy went on record stating that the Constitution provided the Right to Live and also the Right to Kill for saving lives. Making it clear that they are not against the conduct of elections, he said all they require is protection from Covid. The SEC may conduct elections with those willing to discharge their duties, he added.

SEC writes to DGP

Taking exception to the remarks of Federation of State Government Employees chairman Venkatarami Reddy, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said that the former has been vehemently opposing holding of elections and made a widely publicised statement that the Constitution has given a right to every individual to defend their lives and in continuance of this right it has also given the right to kill.

In a letter to the DGP, Ramesh Kumar said that the SEC views this as most provoking and an unfortunate comment and a potential death threat issued to the Commissioner in his personal capacity.

“The SEC therefore desires the DGP to take due cognisance of the above and keep a close watch on the activities of Venkatarami Reddy whether his activities are likely to lead to events and situations resulting in physical hurt to the Commissioner. The SEC can be well advised with the benefit of your views and actions,’’ he said.

Nimmagadda writes to DGP

Taking exception to the remarks of an employee leader, SEC Ramesh Kumar wrote a letter to DGP, stating that the SEC views this as most provoking