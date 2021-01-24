STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No water contamination in West Godavari, says official

All 25 from Komerapalle who were hospitalised since Thursday discharged

Published: 24th January 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Several villages in Devipatnam and other mandals in the Agency of East Godavari, Polavaram in West Godavari district were also cut off

Polavaram Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  All 25 persons in Komerapalle of West Godavari who were hospitalised after they showed symptoms of headache, fainting and seizures have been discharged, said joint collector (medical) Himanshu Shukla on Saturday.“Results of the water samples sent to a Vijayawada laboratory and Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research-Indian Institute Of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad have arrived. There are no signs of water contamination either in Eluru, Pulla or Komerapalle. Food samples have been sent to multiple labs, and results are expected to be communicated to us by tomorrow (Sunday),” Shukla added.

Meanwhile, commissioner for medical, health and family welfare Katamneni Bhaskar conducted a review meeting in view of the incidents of an unknown disease rocking the district, and instructed all health officials to be vigilant in case there is an outbreak. He inquired about the cases registered so far, and sought details of those discharged, The officials have been asked to take necessary steps as soon as the food sample test reports are sent back; the Eluru administration and all gram panchayats in the district were asked to take special care of the sanitation. 

“Garbage accumulated on the streets should be removed from time to time and overflowing sewers should be cleaned regularly. Drinking water should be chlorinated and only purified drinking water should be supplied. People need to be made aware of the precautions to be taken to arrest the spread of seasonal infections,” the commissioner said.

As many as 12 people who fell sick were in the 12-35 age group. At Eluru district hospital, specialist doctors monitored the health condition of all the 25 persons.The incident came close on the heels of a similar event at Pulla in Bhimadole mandal a few days ago. As many as 29 people fell sick between January 17 and 19, all of whom were discharged earlier this week. A total of 50 beds have been arranged in the hospital for the mystery illness cases. 

