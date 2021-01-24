Preserving his roots by lending a helping hand

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: He started his career as a small welder and today, owns a large welding shop providing employment to 15 welders and spending Rs1.5 lakh for their salary. Despite his sudden rise, he has never forgotten his roots and the poverty he suffered and for the last eight years he continued to extend a helping hand to the poor, especially orphans, irrespective of caste, creed and religion. Mohmad Mustak Khan, owner of Tara Shutters, located on Gooty Road on the outskirts of Anantapur inspires others on how to overcome obstacles in one’s life and, at the same time, never to forget one’s identity or roots. Of late, his friends have joined him in his noble endeavour.

“Since the past eight years, I have been gifting almirahs to the orphans on their marriage. Initially, I announced to give `1,000 to them, but giving cash does not serve the purpose since it would be spent in no time. So I decided to provide them almirahs instead, which is not only useful but is also an asset. When many orphans turned up following my announcement, I was in a dilemma as to who was genuine. Since then I started asking for details such as wedding card, Aadhaar card among others. I give almirahs to the poor irrespective of caste and religion,” he told TNIE.

The programme is also being implemented in Bengaluru and districts of Bellary and Kurnool for some time. Apart from giving almirahs, Khan also helps poor children of the Muslim community—circumcision is done free of cost. He started the activity when he went to get his son circumcised. “There are several people in my community who are poor and unable to afford the ritual,” he said.

Eight years ago, he got 20 children circumcised along with his son bearing all costs and since then on, he has helped 85 people till now. On an average, he spends `1 lakh per year for the purpose. Apart from the doctor’s fees (for performing circumcision), he provides free nutritious food for a week and a pair of dresses. For the past couple of years, his friends are chipping in.

Khan hails from a poor family and faced several obstacles in his life. It only strengthened his resolve to help the poor to better their lives. “My father worked as a mutthavalli in a mosque and sold onions to support the family. We used to live in a small house and slept on the floor using sacks used for storing garlic as a pillow. When I grew up, I learnt welding and my profession taught me some important lessons,” he said.

After he starting earning, the young Khan soon fell victim to vices. In due course, he suffered setbacks. He lost money and became indebted. “Under mounting pressure from creditors, I was forced to leave my native place. Later I went to Kuwait on a welder’s visa. But I was made to work as a daily labourer. I called up my father to share my agony. He told me one has to face hurdles and only then could one succeed in life,” Khan recalled.