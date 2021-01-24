STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Central Railway helps in export of 977 tonnes of banana 

(Representational Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  For the first time, Guntakal division of the South Central Railway (SCR) has dispatched bananas to Mumbai for their export to Middle East. As many as 43 reefer containers with 977 tons of the produce were loaded on a train at Tadipatri in Anantapur district on Friday, and sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Mumbai.  

As transportation through road takes longer and to minimise the loss, the SCR, in coordination with Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), came up with the solution of reefer containers that would help maintain the quality of the produce. 

To handle the traffic at Tadipatri, CONCOR set up a full-fledged facility with ‘reach stacker’ for container handling, reefer plug points, Genset mounted trailers, diesel generator sets etc.  In a statement issued on Saturday, SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya praised CONCOR and the Guntakal division for capturing a new stream of traffic. 

TAGS
South Central Railway Banana export
