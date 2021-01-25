Cops scan CCTV footage to check if tantriks influenced 'sacrifice' of daughters by AP couple

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Probing the chilling murder of two girls by their parents in Madanapalle town of the district, police are now on the job of verifying whether the couple had resorted to the 'sacrifice' of their daughters influenced by tantriks or on their own.

Madanapalle Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Manohara Chari and his team are checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the house to ascertain if any other person -- a tantrik or swamiji -- had visited the house in the recent past. Locals told the police that ever since the family shifted to Shiva Nagar on the outskirts of the town, not many relatives or friends used to visit the family. However, they told police that some swamijis used to visit the house quite often.

The swamijis used to arrive in vehicles in neighbouring Karnataka state registration numbers, police said quoting locals.

It may be recalled that a couple -- V Padmaja and Purushottam Naidu -- allegedly bludgeoned their daughters Alekhya (27) and Sai Divya (22) to death in their house in Shiva Nagar on Sunday night. Police are baffled that though they are highly educated and working in the respectable profession of teaching, they resorted to sacrifice of their daughters.

Padmaja was working as a correspondent of a private school while Naidu is the principal of a women's degree college in the town. Their elder daughter Alekhya completed her Master’s degree in Bhopal, while the younger one Sai Divya (22) did BBA. Divya, who was a student of AR Rahman Music School in Mumbai, returned home after the Covid-induced lockdown.

When the police reached the house on Sunday night after being alerted by locals who heard strange noises from the house, the couple initially did not allow them to enter. When police entered the house resisting the attempts of the couple, they found one of the girls lying dead in the puja room, while the other in another room covered with red colour cloth and some puja material around her body. A brass vessel used for puja was found stuffed in the mouth of one of the deceased, police said.

Police said the couple, during investigation, stated that they received a divine message to sacrifice their daughters as the Kali Yuga was going to end tonight (Sunday night) and they would get rebirth tomorrow in the beginning of Satya Yuga.