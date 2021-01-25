STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cops scan CCTV footage to check if tantriks influenced 'sacrifice' of daughters by AP couple

It may be recalled that a couple -- V Padmaja and Purushottam Naidu -- allegedly bludgeoned their daughters Alekhya (27) and Sai Divya (22) to death in their house in Shiva Nagar on Sunday night.

Published: 25th January 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

The two daughters who were allegedly killed by their parents in a superstitious act.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Probing the chilling murder of two girls by their parents in Madanapalle town of the district, police are now on the job of verifying whether the couple had resorted to the 'sacrifice' of their daughters influenced by tantriks or on their own.

Madanapalle Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Manohara Chari and his team are checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the house to ascertain if any other person -- a tantrik or swamiji -- had visited the house in the recent past. Locals told the police that ever since the family shifted to Shiva Nagar on the outskirts of the town, not many relatives or friends used to visit the family. However, they told police that some swamijis used to visit the house quite often.

The swamijis used to arrive in vehicles in neighbouring Karnataka state registration numbers, police said quoting locals.

ALSO READ: Believing in rebirth theory, ‘Superstitious’ couple murder two daughters in Andhra's Madanapalle

It may be recalled that a couple -- V Padmaja and Purushottam Naidu -- allegedly bludgeoned their daughters Alekhya (27) and Sai Divya (22) to death in their house in Shiva Nagar on Sunday night. Police are baffled that though they are highly educated and working in the respectable profession of teaching, they resorted to sacrifice of their daughters.

Padmaja was working as a correspondent of a private school while Naidu is the principal of a women's degree college in the town. Their elder daughter Alekhya completed her Master’s degree in Bhopal, while the younger one Sai Divya (22) did BBA. Divya, who was a student of AR Rahman Music School in Mumbai, returned home after the Covid-induced lockdown.

When the police reached the house on Sunday night after being alerted by locals who heard strange noises from the house, the couple initially did not allow them to enter. When police entered the house resisting the attempts of the couple, they found one of the girls lying dead in the puja room, while the other in another room covered with red colour cloth and some puja material around her body. A brass vessel used for puja was found stuffed in the mouth of one of the deceased, police said.

Police said the couple, during investigation, stated that they received a divine message to sacrifice their daughters as the Kali Yuga was going to end tonight (Sunday night) and they would get rebirth tomorrow in the beginning of Satya Yuga.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Madanapalle Chittoor
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp