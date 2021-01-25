Two arrested for assaulting woman in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam rural police arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting a woman who boarded their auto-rickshaw late Saturday night.

The incident occurred in Kona village and it came to light after the victim filed a compliant on Sunday.

Based on the complaint, the police filed a case and arrested the accused Ramanjaneyulu (24) and Nagababu (22), who are brothers.

The victim boarded the auto of Ramanjaneyulu on Saturday night at 9 pm. She said he stopped the auto near a tent house on the pretext of loading some material and asked her for help.

When she went inside the room, Nagababu locked the door from outside, while Ramanjaneyulu assaulted her.

When she narrated the incident to her parents, they and the village heads asked Ramanjaneyulu to marry her. “When he refused, she filed a complaint,” CI N Kondaiah said.

