STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Had no clue until reporters called: Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak award winner 

Sahithi won 32 world records for participating in various swimming competitions and completing projects.

Published: 26th January 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

16-year-old Kalagarla Sahithi with her parents

16-year-old Kalagarla Sahithi with her parents. (Photo | EPS)

By Amrutha Kosuru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Despite being one of the winners of Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak awards—which were conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday—16-year-old Kalagarla Sahithi from Narsipatnam did not receive any intimation regarding the same, claimed her parents.“We received no call, letter or any kind of intimation stating that our daughter has won the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak award.

We only found out about this after being flooded with calls from reporters,” said Nagajyoti, 16-year-old Sahithi’s mother. “People from the media were calling us asking if they can talk to her (Sahithi), but I didn’t understand why. They were the ones to inform us that she is an awardee. It’s quite sad that people across the country knew about this but we didn’t,” she added.

Sahiti is currently pursuing her education at Sri Viswa IIT and Medical Academy and Junior College at Narsipatnam in Vizag district. Her parents—Sarveswara Rao and Nagajyoti—hoped that they receive the award certificate and medal as soon as possible.  In November of 2018, Sahiti, a highly-skilled swimmer, rescued two children, then eight and five, from drowning at Revvupolavaram Beach. Despite learning to swim as a hobby, the 16-year-old used her skill to save two lives.  

Sahithi won 32 world records for participating in various swimming competitions and completing projects. She has also created new Vajra World Records by performing Padmasana and Savasana for seven hours while floating in water, at the age of 14 .

President Ram Nath Kovind approved the conferment of the Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards, to 40 people on Monday, ahead of 72nd Republic Day. Jeevan Raksha Padak awards are given to persons for meritorious acts of saving lives.  The awards are given in three categories: Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak award Kalagarla Sahithi
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp