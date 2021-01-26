STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Padma Shri award for three from Andhra Pradesh 

 Three noted personalities of the State were conferred Padma Shri Awards on Monday in recognition of their contribution to art and literature.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three noted personalities of the State were conferred Padma Shri Awards on Monday in recognition of their contribution to art and literature. Carnatic Violin Vidwan Annavarapu Ramaswamy, Nidumolu Sumathi (art) and writer Asavadi Prakasa Rao will get the Padma awards. Born on March 23, 1926, Ramaswamy is fourth in the line of direct disciples in Guru Shishya Parampara of saint composer Tyagaraja. He is a disciple of Parupalli Ramakrishnayya Pantulu. Hailing from Somavarappadu near Eluru in West Godavari district, Ramaswamy started learning music from a very young age.

His father was a Nadaswaram Vidwan, while brother Annavarapu Gopalam was a Ghatam artiste in All India Radio. Ramaswamy invented new ragas and talas such as ‘Vandana Raga’, ‘Sri Durga Raga’ and ‘Tinetradi Tala’ and ‘Vedadi Tala.’ He delivered lectures on music in several countries. He is recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, AP Sangeet Akademi Award, Hamsa Award of AP and Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University Pratibha Award.

He was also honoured with a Doctorate by Duke University, USA.Prakasa Rao, a renowned poet, Avadhani and critic, penned several books and translated literary works into Telugu from other languages. Born at Peravali village in Singanamala mandal of Anantapur district, he worked as a Telugu teacher in Zilla Parishad High School in Anantapur. He also served in various capacities in several universities and institutions, including member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams expert council on scriptures.

Maha Vir Chakra for Col Santosh Babu

Hyderabad: Martyr Col Santosh Babu, 39, who lost his life in a fight with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley last year, will be posthumously honoured with Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery during the Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday.

