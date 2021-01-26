STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panchayat elections: Andhra Pradesh govt says it will abide by SC order, raises concern

 The State government on Monday said it would abide by the verdict of the Supreme Court on panchayat elections.

Published: 26th January 2021 08:47 AM

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (File Photo| facebook/ Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday said it would abide by the verdict of the Supreme Court on panchayat elections. At the same time, it voiced concern over conducting the elections and Covid-19 vaccination drive simultaneously. Advisor (Public Affairs) to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said in case of any untoward incidents, the sole responsibility will be on SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. 

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said a letter was sent to the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Home Affairs as to how to proceed next with regard to the Covid vaccination drive. “We will follow whatever directions the Centre gives with regard to vaccination,” he said.

Speaking to newsmen, soon after coming out of the meeting with the Chief Minister, Sajjala said the government’s only concern is public health and to address the apprehensions of the employees, who are being vaccinated in the first phase, and not to outwit anyone. “As a responsible government concerned over public health, we approached the Supreme Court, petitioning it to uphold the verdict of the single judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court suspending the election schedule, when the division bench overruled it and allowed the SEC to proceed ahead with elections. Now, abiding by the Supreme Court ruling, the government will take part in the election process,” he said. 

Sajjala, who is also general secretary of YSRC, said they were never afraid of contesting elections. Smelling a conspiracy in the timing of the elections, he said instead of continuing with the adjourned elections for MPTCs and ZPTCs, which would only take 10 days time, a new schedule for panchayat elections was announced, that too in the places, where number of polling booths are more. “Unlike the TDP, which had panchayat elections postponed for a year for political reasons, we wanted the polls to be deferred due to public health concerns in the wake of Covid,” he said. 

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said, “To ensure free and fair elections, the Panchayat Raj Act has been amended.  The villages where panchayat elections are unanimous, will be provided funds based on population for the development of basic infrastructure.” “Villages with below 2,000 population will be provided Rs 5 lakh, villages with 2,000 to 5,000 population Rs 10 lakh, villages with 5,000 to 10,000 population Rs 15 lakh and villages with above 10,000 population Rs 20 lakh as incentive,” the Panchayat Raj Minister announced.

