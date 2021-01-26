STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polls, vaccination pose logistics nightmare: Andhra Chief Secy tells Union Health Secy

Simultaneously, all the polling staff are deployed away from their place of work and residence as per the Election Commission guidelines. 

Published: 26th January 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das

By Express News Service

 VIJAYAWADA:   The State government on Monday put the ball in the Centre’s court, asking it for advice on how to conduct the Covid vaccination drive and panchayat elections simultaneously. Hours after the Supreme Court refused to entertain government petition against State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar’s decision to hold panchayat elections next month, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das sent a letter to Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary explaining the State’s predicament.

Drawing the Health Secretary’s attention to the poll process underway, the Chief Secretary said around 5 lakh staff will be deployed on poll duty and they include personnel from police, panchayat raj, revenue and education departments.

“The same frontline workers will be deployed to multiple locations at different polling stations... the issue is more acute in case of police who are only 73,188 but have to be deployed to 1,35,000 polling stations. Each police personnel will have to be deployed to 3 polling stations on an average on rotation by moving them from one location to another,” he explained. Simultaneously, all the polling staff are deployed away from their place of work and residence as per the Election Commission guidelines. 

SC says SEC has to hold polls, cites Kerala example

“The State Election Commission has to hold the elections,” it remarked, while citing the example of Kerala to highlight that elections have taken place amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The bitter tussle between the State government and the State Election Commission seems to have concluded with the Supreme Court refusing to intervene in the matter. It all started in November 2020 when SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar announced to hold the panchayat elections in February 2021. 

Initially, citing possible second wave of Covid-19 and later stating that the entire official machinery would be involved in Covid vaccination drive, the government wanted the elections to be deferred. In the following days, a bitter legal battle ensued and the tussle reached climax with the SEC releasing the election schedule hours after an official delegation led by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das explained why the elections could not be held in February. Following that the government approached the Supreme Court only to be told it would not intervene in election matters. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Aditya Nath Das vaccination drive panchayat elections
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp